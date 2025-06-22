Teenagers help produce latest Big Issue magazine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest edition of the Big Issue has been produced with the help of teenagers based in some of the economically disadvantaged areas of the country.

Youth charity OnSide nominated a number of 13 to 18-year-olds engaged with their youth centres to provide content for this week’s special edition of the magazine.

Among interviewees chosen by the teenagers were X Factor winner James Arthur and influencer Simon Squibb.

Topics covered include educational support for people with cerebral palsy and other special educational needs, and mental health challenges faced by youngsters,

Hundreds of young Big Issue vendors have accessed support from the magazine for issues including health and wellbeing.

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee said: “Big Issue begins with opportunity. We offer young people who are frequently marginalised and on society’s edge an opportunity to lift themselves up, both through the Big Issue’s own earning and learning opportunities, and by championing their voices and views through our journalism.

“For this very special edition, we wanted to learn of the unfiltered hopes, concerns and future plans of this special group of young people. They chose the content, conducted the interviews, guided Big Issue team on how they wanted the pages will look.”

Jamie Masraff, OnSide’s chief executive, said: “This special youth edition of the Big Issue highlights what people lucky enough to work with young people already know.

“Despite tired stereotypes, young people are not disengaged or lacking in ambition. They are brilliant, care about their communities and are deeply connected to the issues shaping society.

“We’re proud to support this edition and even prouder of the young people who have made it happen. At a time when so many young people are facing unprecedented challenges, we need more opportunities for them to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”