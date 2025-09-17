Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One co-founder of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream firm has quit the business after 47 years, citing the loss of the firm’s independence under parent company Unilever to support social campaigns.

Only last week, Ben & Jerry’s released a statement asking to be freed from its ownership to be able to focus on its “social justice mission”.

Unilever are spinning off their ice cream businesses under the brand of the Magnum Ice Cream Company (MICC), which Ben & Jerry’s is set to remain a part of - but they will now be so without one of their original members, with Jerry Greenfield announcing he had made “one of the hardest and most painful decisions I’ve ever made.”

Sharing Mr Greenfield’s departure message on social media, fellow co-founder Ben Cohen said “Jerry has made the difficult decision to step down from the company we built together. I’m sharing his words as he resigns from Ben & Jerry’s. His legacy deserves to be true to our values, not silenced.”

The departure of Mr Greenfield marks the most significant escalation of the row between the ice cream firm and its parent company, which has been ongoing for years despite an original independence clause signed when Unilever bought the brand.

“What allowed the company to be more than just an ice cream company was the independence to pursue our values, which was guaranteed when Unilever bought the company,” Mr Greenfield wrote in his letter.

“For more than 20 years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry’s spoke out in support of peace, justice and human rights, not as abstract concepts but in relation to real events happening in our world.

“It’s profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone.

“And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women and the LGBTQ community.

“Standing up for the values of justice, equity and our shared humanity has never been more important, yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power. It’s easy to sand up and speak out when there’s nothing at risk.”

As well as speaking out against the US administration, Ben & Jerry’s was one of hundreds of companies who have this week written to the UK government to warn that draft guidance over single-sex spaces is “unworkable”.

Earlier this year Ben & Jerry’s accused Unilever of forcibly removing their CEO without permission to do so, while last year they brought a lawsuit against Unilever for silencing them from speaking out in support of Palestinians.

Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s in 2000 but the co-founders have reportedly try to buy the company back - with the larger firm insisting it was not for sale. Unilever has a market value of more than £110bn and is the fourth-biggest firm listed on the London Stock Exchange.

A spokesperson from the Magnum Ice Cream Company said it had looked to discuss matters prior to Mr Greenfield’s exit.

“We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry's powerful values-based position in the world,” they said.