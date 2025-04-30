Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barclays has posted a 19 per cent surge in pre-tax profits to £2.72 billion for the first quarter, but the bank is bracing for economic headwinds.

Growing concerns over the US economy and escalating global trade tensions have led the banking giant to bolster its reserves for potential bad debts.

While profits jumped by almost a fifth in the three months to March 31, Barclays increased its loan loss provisions to £643 million, up from £513 million a year earlier.

A significant portion of this increase, £74 million, is specifically attributed to "elevated US macroeconomic uncertainty".

The bank acknowledged the current climate of "heightened uncertainty in the near-term macroeconomic outlook, especially in the US".

Barclays' substantial US operations make it particularly vulnerable to the fallout from the ongoing trade war initiated by President Trump. The bank will continue to monitor the situation.

However, group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, cheered a robust first three months of the year, confirming the lender is on track for 2025 and 2026 guidance.

He said: “I am very pleased with our performance in the first quarter, which represents another strong quarter of execution.”

While it kept its outlook unchanged, the group increased its guidance for net interest income – a key measure for retail banks – to more than £12.5 billion from around £12.2 billion previously, with some £7.6 billion now expected from the UK arm.

The results show it also delivered around £150 million in cost savings in the first quarter as part of its ongoing overhaul.