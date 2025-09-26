Bank of England rate-setter says inflation not a ‘particularly British problem’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bank of England policymaker has dismissed suggestions that inflation is a problem unique to Britain, as she called for more interest rate cuts.

Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), argued there was no need to be “overly cautious” about lowering borrowing costs.

Writing in The Times, Ms Dhingra said: “It’s become commonplace to assert that inflation in the UK is out of step with other economies, requiring a more careful approach to cutting interest rates as a result.

“With prices for services and food rising more quickly than in the major eurozone countries, inflation looks like a particularly British problem.”

But she said that was not the case and that the factors putting pressure on UK inflation “will fade”.

A report from the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) earlier this week found that Britain will experience the highest level of inflation among the G7 group of advanced economies this year.

In 2026, the overall inflation rate will be the second highest in the G7, behind only the US, according to its forecasts.

Ms Dhingra said food prices are often a named “culprit for accelerating inflation”, having risen at a faster pace in the UK than in the eurozone.

“But it’s not clear that this gap reflects anything other than global trends and slightly different supply chains and shopping baskets in the two economies,” she wrote.

“The difference in inflation between the UK and our continental neighbours can be largely explained by administered prices and global commodity shocks.

“These should pass.

“We can afford to cut rates further and not put additional strain on economic growth without threatening the inflation target.”

Her comments contrast to remarks made by fellow MPC member Megan Greene earlier this week, who said risks to the UK’s inflation outlook may have increased.

Ms Greene said a “cautious approach to rate cuts going forward” was appropriate in the face of “uncertainty and risks” to the economy.