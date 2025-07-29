Cancer drug demand drives higher sales for AstraZeneca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

AstraZeneca has announced a jump in sales in recent months after a surge in demand for cancer drugs, as the pharmaceutical giant prepares to plug 50 billion dollars (£37 billion) into its US expansion.

The drug-maker reported total revenues of 28 billion US dollars (£21 billion) for the first half of 2025.

This is 11% higher, at constant exchange rates, than the same period a year ago.

AstraZeneca said the uplift was largely driven by its oncology medicines, with product sales surging by 16% year on year, thanks to growth in demand for drugs including Tagrisso and Imfinzi.

Revenues from oncology products, which refer to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, made up 43% of the company’s total sales.

The group’s pre-tax profit soared by 27% to 6.5 billion US dollars (£4.9 billion) for the first half, compared with last year.

AstraZeneca, which is based in the UK, last week pledged a mammoth investment into the US over the next five years, where it generates the highest proportion of sales.

The money will fund a new multibillion dollar manufacturing facility in Virginia, to be the firm’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world.

The new factory will produce drug substances for its growing weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1 products.

GLP-1 is the scientific term for weight-loss medication, which works by reducing food cravings.

Oral medicines can be taken in tablet form, while other drugs are taken as injections.

“Our strong momentum in revenue growth continued through the first half of the year and the delivery from our broad and diverse pipeline has been excellent,” Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive, said.

“This landmark investment reflects not only America’s importance but also our confidence in our innovative medicines to transform global health and power AstraZeneca’s ambition to deliver 80 billion dollars revenue by 2030.”

Shares in AstraZeneca jumped by about 3.5% on Tuesday.