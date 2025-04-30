Aston Martin cuts US imports following Trump’s tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Martin is scaling back US imports due to new tariff rules introduced by the Trump administration, the British car manufacturer has announced.

The company revealed the move as it reported declining sales figures, but maintained its financial projections for 2025.

Rather than exporting new vehicles to the US, which now face a 25 per cent tariff, Aston Martin is utilising existing stock held by US dealerships. This strategic decision aims to mitigate the impact of the new trade regulations.

CEO Adrian Hallmark stated: "We are carefully monitoring the evolving US tariff situation and are currently limiting imports to the US while leveraging the stock held by our US dealers.

"We remain vigilant in monitoring events and will respond to changes in the operating environment as they materialise."

Despite the challenges posed by the tariffs, Aston Martin remains committed to its turnaround plan and expressed confidence in achieving its 2025 financial targets.

open image in gallery Aston Martin builds some of its luxury cars in a factory in South Wales ( PA Media )

Aston Martin is among European car manufacturers that have seen shares slide in value in recent months over concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on demand for their vehicles in the US.

Last month, Aston Martin marginally reduced its sales guidance for the year due to fears the tariff rules could dampen wholesale volumes.

The company, which makes around 30 per cent of its sales through the US, stressed on Wednesday that the ramifications of the tariffs are still “uncertain”.

It came as the firm also reported that operating losses grew for the first three months of 2025.

Meanwhile, it reported a pre-tax loss of £79.6 million for the quarter, down from a £138.9 million loss a year earlier.

Total revenues dropped by 13 per cent to £233.9 million for the quarter.

It comes amid a significant overhaul at Aston Martin as it seeks to shore up its long-term finances.

In February, the group said it plans to sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team and confirmed that Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium would invest a further £52.5 million to grow its stake in the business.

Aston Martin said the two deals were expected to improve the group’s liquidity by more than £125 million.