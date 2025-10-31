Leon co-founder John Vincent buys back restaurant chain from Asda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A co-founder of Leon has bought back the healthy fast food chain from Asda, four years after it was taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers.

Asda said it had sold the business to John Vincent, who was one of three Leon co-founders in 2004.

The sale incorporates 46 Leon restaurants and 20 UK franchises, along with three franchised sites in the Netherlands and one in Italy.

Around 1,120 staff across the chain will transfer to the new ownership as part of the deal.

The Times reported earlier on Friday that Mr Vincent could pay between £30 million and £50 million for the chain.

This would mark at least a 50% discount on the £100 million reported purchase price in 2021.

Asda did not disclose the sale price, and declined to comment on reports the brand was being bought back at a large discount.

The grocer said the sale reflects efforts to focus on its core retail operations, which incorporates its supermarkets, cafes, pharmacy, and fuel business.

Mr Vincent created Leon with Henry Dimbleby and chef Allegra McEvedy to focus on healthy fast food.

It was sold to Mohsin Issa and Zuber Issa’s business EG Group in 2021 before becoming a part of their Asda business in 2023.

Mr Dimbleby recently warned that the Leon brand could be “destroyed” under Asda’s ownership.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he said the company was abandoning its original goal of selling food that is “convenient and healthy” in favour of “cheap”, unhealthy alternatives.