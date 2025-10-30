Former Asda boss Roger Burnley appointed director at M&S

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Asda boss Roger Burnley is to join the board of Marks & Spencer.

He will become a non-executive director of the high street giant from December 1, the company told shareholders on Thursday.

The retail veteran was the boss of rival Asda from 2017 until 2021, when he left the business following its £6.8 billion takeover by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital.

He was retail operations director at Sainsbury’s before moving to Asda and is currently a non-executive director at Pets at Home.

Mr Burnley will become the latest supermarket heavyweight to join the business, after former Sainsbury’s boss Justin King stepped down earlier this year.

Mr King left the board in September after around six years.

The appointment comes after a turbulent year for Marks & Spencer after it was hit by a major cyber attack which forced it to shut down online sales for around six weeks.

It said the attack has cost the company around £300 million.

Mr Burnley said: “M&S is a much-loved brand which I have always admired as setting the standard in UK retail, and it is a privilege to be joining such an engaged board.

“Much progress has been made through the reshaping for growth strategy, but there remains so much opportunity, and I am looking forward to supporting the leadership team to capitalise on that in the years ahead.”

M&S chairman Archie Norman said: “Roger brings extensive experience in the food retail industry and supply chain transformation which will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our plan to reshape M&S for growth.