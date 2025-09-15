AO World boosts earnings outlook as sales jump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online electricals firm AO World has upped its annual profit outlook and unveiled plans to boost investor returns with its first-ever shares buyback.

The retailer said group revenues are expected to be 13% higher for the six months to September 30, with retail revenues set to rise by 11%.

It now expects full-year profits of between £45 million to £50 million, at the top end of previous guidance for between £40 million and £50 million.

This compares with profits of £45 million for 2024-25, excluding the recently acquired Music Magpie business.

Bolton-headquartered AO World, which is holding its annual general meeting on Monday, said it planned to buy back up to £10 million in shares, marking a first for the group.

John Roberts, AO’s founder and chief executive, said: “Our strategy as set out at our full year results is working and we have an exciting pipeline of further value to deliver for customers in the second half.”

The group will report first half figures on November 25.

AO World outlined plans in June to cut costs by using artificial intelligence (AI) and to offshore more work overseas to help offset a soaring wage bill.

The group revealed late last year that it was facing around an extra £8 million in costs a year from April’s higher national insurance contributions and minimum wage rise.

While the group said in the summer that it had no plans to cut jobs and was recruiting staff, it admitted that some of these would be likely to be outside of the UK.

It notched up record annual profits in the year to March 31, reporting a 32% rise in underlying pre-tax profits as like-for-like sales lifted 7% to £1.11 billion.