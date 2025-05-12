Amigo boss steps down as lender seeks lifeline before it runs out of cash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amigo has announced its boss is stepping down as the lender continues to search for a lifeline before it runs out of cash in July.

Kerry Penfold will immediately leave her role as chief executive and director of the publicly-listed company.

She will stay on as boss of the company’s subsidiaries, including Amigo Loans, until the end of the month, according to the firm.

Amigo chairman Jonathan Roe said Ms Penfold has “done an amazing job leading the team through to completion of a very complicated scheme of arrangement process”, adding that “she has decided this is the right time to move on to find a new opportunity”.

Nicholas Beal, Amigo’s chief restructuring officer, has joined the board as an executive director and will also take on Ms Penfold’s responsibilities.

Between 2005 and 2020, Amigo specialised in subprime guarantor loans – where a borrower’s friends or family promised they would pay back the loan if the borrower was unable to.

These were offered at high interest rates to people with poor credit histories or who struggled to borrow from traditional lenders. But the company was later found to have mis-sold to many of its customers.

The business agreed to pay them compensation and avoided a fine by the regulator because it was close to collapse.

It returned to lending in 2022 via a new platform, RewardRate, which offered unsecured loans.

But the company stopped offering loans more than two years ago and started winding down the business after failing to raise enough cash from investors to keep trading and pay the redress owed to customers.

On Monday, Amigo said it is still searching for a suitable “reverse takeover” target.

This is when a private company acquires a public company that no longer has any active operations, enabling the private firm to be listed on the public markets without going through the initial public offering (IPO) process.

Based on its budget and cost-cutting measures, “current resources will only be sufficient until early July 2025”, Amigo told shareholders.

After this, the company will need to raise more cash to continue its reverse takeover search, “failing which it will need to declare insolvency”, it warned.

Mr Roe said he is “grateful” to Mr Beal for his “support during this very difficult time for Amigo”.

“His contributions to board discussion, with particular focus on risk and regulation, have made sure that we have done the right thing for customers,” he said.

The chairman added that he is looking forward to working with Mr Beal to secure a takeover and “a long-term future” for the business.