Amazon to roll out low-cost Haul service in the UK

Amazon has said it is rolling out a new shopping service in the UK which caps product prices at £20, as it seeks to take on low-cost rivals such as Temu and Shein.

The online shopping giant unveiled mobile-only shopping experience Haul in the US last year.

On Tuesday, Amazon said it has started a trial service of Haul across its shopping app for UK customers.

It is only the second location where Amazon has launched the service, following the US.

The service is initially being rolled out for beta testing to select customers when they next update the shopping app, before it is rolled out for all customers “over the coming weeks”.

Haul offers customers thousands of products for £20 or less, with the majority under £10, Amazon said.

The service will also have free delivery on all orders worth over £15, while shoppers can receive an extra 5% off their order when spending more than £50.

However, orders through Haul will arrive in “two weeks or less”, indicating shoppers could face longer shipping times.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager of Amazon, said: “We are constantly working to provide the best possible shopping experience for customers, and this is another way to offer low prices on a wide selection of products.

“Now more than ever we know our customers are looking to save, and we’re excited to provide more options through the shopping app they already know and love.”

The launch comes as Amazon seeks to battle the rapid growth of Chinese-linked e-commerce rivals which have seen sales soar in recent years.

In the US, the Haul platform became the centre of White House criticism following reports that Amazon planned to list tariff costs on the service.

Amazon later said it did would not detail the cost of the trade tariffs but that workers at Haul had briefly looked at itemising this on the platform but ultimately decided against the move.