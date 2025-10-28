Amazon announces 14,000 job cuts in continued AI push

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has announced it will be cutting around 14,000 jobs across the world as it increases its push for efficiencies and greater use of artificial intelligence.

In a letter to staff, senior vice president of people and technology Beth Galetti explained the company’s decision, calling AI “the most transformative technology since the internet” and saying the emphasis would remain on people taking more ownership of work, with fewer layers in the hierarchy.

It is unclear what the impact on Amazon’s 75,000 UK workforce, but reports in Reuters and the Wall Street Journal suggested global divisions, including human resources, operations, devices and services, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), are expected to be targeted.

“Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. Across our businesses, we're delivering great customer experiences every day, innovating at a rapid rate, and producing strong business results. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly,” Ms Galetti wrote.

“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before in existing market segments and altogether new ones. We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

CEO Andy Jassy had previously cautioned staff that some roles within the company could be superseded by artificial intelligence (AI).

The expected cuts will impact almost a 10th of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate workforce. Amazon employs more than 1.5m staff in total, with the majority in warehouse roles around the world.

It has been trimming roles across the business in recent years, with cuts affecting divisions such as devices, communications and podcasting.

In the UK, it revealed plans to shut all its Amazon Fresh grocery stores last month, putting up to 250 jobs at risk.

Additional reporting by PA