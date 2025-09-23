Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon Fresh: All the UK stores set for closure under new plans

The retail giant is closing all of its 19 shops

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 23 September 2025 08:22 EDT
Amazon is set to withdraw its Fresh grocery brand from the UK high street, announcing plans to close all of its stores after just four years.

The retail giant, which had expanded to 19 locations, confirmed on Tuesday its proposal to shutter every outlet.

Five of these sites could, however, reopen under Amazon's Whole Foods Market brand.

Approximately 250 staff are employed across the Amazon Fresh estate.

Not all employees are expected to be impacted.

Here are all the Amazon Fresh stores slated for closure. All are in Greater London.

  • Aldgate
  • Angel
  • Chingford
  • East Croydon
  • Euston
  • Holborn
  • Hounslow
  • Hoxton
  • Kensington
  • Liverpool Street
  • Moorgate
  • Monument
  • Notting Hill Gate
  • Southwark
  • Sevenoaks
  • Wembley
  • West Hampstead,
  • White City
  • Wood Wharf

