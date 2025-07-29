Supermarket announces yet another pay rise for staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi store workers are set for a pay rise as the supermarket announced it was hiking its minimum wage to £13 an hour from September.

The discount grocery chain claims to be the first UK supermarket to introduce the new minimum rate.

Store assistants will be paid a minimum of £13 an hour nationwide from September 1 – up from a current £12.75.

This rises to £14.33 an hour for workers within the M25 – from the current £14.05.

Based on the length of service, Aldi store assistants could see their pay jump to £13.93 nationally, and to £14.64 within the M25.

The announcement comes after the German discount supermarket stated it would increase their hourly pay in February.

open image in gallery Aldi claims to be the first UK supermarket to introduce the new minimum rate ( Aldi/PA )

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK.

“This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day.

“We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The UK national minimum wage was raised to £12.21 an hour in April for workers over the age of 21.

Other supermarkets have raised their bottom rates for thousands of shop workers in recent months to bring them above the national minimum.

Tesco store workers are set to benefit from minimum hourly rates rising to £12.64 an hour from the end of August, having risen to £12.45 from March 30.

For Sainsbury’s and Argos workers, the national minimum hourly rate will rise to £12.60 in August, having increased to £12 in March.

Rival German discounter Lidl, earlier this year, increased hourly pay for thousands of workers to £12.75 an hour across the UK.