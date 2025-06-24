Bunzl set for stronger revenues after acquisition deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Distribution giant Bunzl has said revenues are set to rise on the back of acquisitions, despite the “uncertain” economic backdrop.

The FTSE 100 company saw shares move higher on Tuesday morning as a result.

It came as Bunzl also announced its latest acquisition deal to buy Brazilian food packaging business Solupack.

The proposed takeover of Solupack, which generated £15 million of revenues last year, will “enhance our offering to customers”, the company said.

Bosses at Bunzl said it is “remaining active” regarding more potential acquisitions, following its third takeover deal this year.

On Tuesday, Bunzl said revenue for the first half of 2025 is expected to be around 4% higher than the previous year, driven by acquisitions.

It added that profit margins are set to be in line with previous guidance of 7%.

The update comes two months after the company cut its profit forecast for 2025 and paused its share buyback in the face of tariff pressures on its North American business.

Frank van Zanten, chief executive of Bunzl, said: “Alongside a macroeconomic backdrop that remains uncertain, the group is trading in-line with our expectations.

“Actions are under way to improve performance in the group, particularly in our largest business in North America and in Continental Europe, and we anticipate improvement in the second half of the year.

“The group’s compounding growth strategy and resilient business model underpin Bunzl’s long-term track record of delivery and the group continues to be well placed to navigate periods of macroeconomic uncertainty given our focus on essential products, the depth of our customer and supplier relationships and our sector and geographic diversification.”

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “The savage share price reaction to the profit warning in April left a sour taste in the mouth for investors.

“Indeed, the best that can be said for this update is that conditions do not appear to have worsened, with the shares edging higher accordingly.”