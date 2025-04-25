7-Eleven hires first non-Japanese boss as conbini chain plans global growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Hayes Dacus, the first foreign-born president of 7-Eleven, has expressed confidence in the Japanese convenience store chain's ability to weather economic headwinds and continue attracting budget-conscious customers.

Dacus, an American with Japanese heritage, declined to comment on specific investment plans currently under consideration, including a potential acquisition by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard. He emphasized that a dedicated company committee, of which he is not a member, is conducting an objective review of all options.

“The process is moving forward very constructively,” Dacus, who is currently a director, told a small group of reporters at the Tokyo headquarters of Seven & i Holdings Co., which operates 7-Eleven.

His appointment as chief executive still needs shareholders’ approval, set for May. Seven & i shares have risen more than 2% in the past year.

open image in gallery Stephen Hayes Dacus, who is tapped to be the next chief executive of Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, smiles as he meets with reporters at the company’s Tokyo headquarters Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

Fluent in Japanese and English, Dacus said he was determined to build a culture of leadership that he’s learned to admire from his experience working at Walmart, Uniqlo and other retailers.

“If you’re not humble, you’re not listening to your customers. You’re not learning. But if you’re not aggressive, you’re going to get beat by your competitors,” he said.

Dacus stressed the 7-Eleven chain was growing globally. But the stores were different by nation, and his intent was not to duplicate everywhere the Japanese-style “conbini,” as they are known here.

Lowering costs can be delivered with a better supply chain, for instance, leveraging the chain’s global reach, while a cheaper recipe for a food item will merely drive customers away, said Dacus.

“This business in Japan has been built on innovation,” he said.

While declining to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies, he acknowledged buyers will likely tighten their purse strings in a slowdown.

The answer is to be the first choice for where they shop, Dacus said, noting that his mother and Japanese relatives he watched growing up never wasted anything. They would wrap leftover dinner rolls at restaurants in paper to take home, he recalled.

“If you want to talk to some tough customers, you go talk to my aunts,” he said.

“Japanese customers are incredibly demanding. That’s something that really resonates with me. And that forms the way I think about retail.”