Bus crashes into a bus stop in Stockholm and causes fatalities, police say

A double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in Stockholm on Friday, causing fatalities and injuries, police said.
Police didn’t immediately give details of the number of victims, Swedish news agency TT reported. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.
Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:23 p.m. on Friday. The bus stop that was rammed was on Valhallavägen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Östermalm district.
Emergency services said the bus was not in service and no passengers were on board, TT reported.