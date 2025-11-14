Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Bus crashes into a bus stop in Stockholm and causes fatalities, police say

Police in Sweden say a double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in Stockholm, causing fatalities and injuries

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 November 2025 11:09 EST

A double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in Stockholm on Friday, causing fatalities and injuries, police said.

Police didn’t immediately give details of the number of victims, Swedish news agency TT reported. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:23 p.m. on Friday. The bus stop that was rammed was on Valhallavägen, a street in the Swedish capital’s Östermalm district.

Emergency services said the bus was not in service and no passengers were on board, TT reported.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in