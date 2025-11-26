Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Thousands rally to protest Bulgaria’s 2026 budget

Thousands took to the streets of Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital, to denounce steep tax hikes in next year’s draft budget before its final vote in parliament

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 26 November 2025 17:02 EST

Thousands took to the streets of Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital, on Wednesday to denounce steep tax hikes in next year’s draft budget before its final vote in parliament.

The opposition coalition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria organized the rally, which drew an estimated 20,000 protesters. The protest comes as the Balkan country prepares to join the eurozone at the beginning of next year.

The protest reflects widespread concern over the budget’s economic impact on individuals and businesses, including the increase in social security contributions and the doubling of the dividend tax.

Protesters formed a human chain around parliament and tried to block deputies’ cars, prompting police intervention to prevent violence. Police reported that demonstrators threw bottles and firecrackers at officers, injuring three.

Despite opposition from various social groups and warnings from economists that the draft carries significant risks, the budget will likely be approved since the coalition government holds a comfortable majority in parliament.

The budget sets a record for government spending at nearly 46% of GDP. This increase will be financed primarily through higher taxes on businesses and workers, as well as a sharp rise in public debt.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in