Photos of a display of aerobatics and military air power at the Bucharest International Air Show

Romanians gathered at Bucharest’s Aurel Vlaicu airport for the BIAS 2025 International Air Show, where more than 200 pilots and 100 aircraft performed. The precision aerobatics unit of the French Air and Space Force Patrouille de France performed at the international air show for the first time to the delight of the crowd.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in