Ryder Cup off to a big start behind Bryson drive and plenty of American noise

Fans who filled the massive grandstands in darkness Friday morning at the Ryder Cup nearly two hours early got what they came to see: Bryson DeChambeau cranked his driver 344 yards just short of the green and the Americans won the opening hole.

And thus began perhaps the most anticipated Ryder Cup on U.S. soil, played at notoriously rowdy Bethpage Black on Long Island amid tighter security for the late morning arrival of President Donald Trump.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley showed up 90 minutes before the opening shot, grabbed a microphone to address the crowd and said, “Let's (expletive) go, boys!”

The chanting and singing so typical of the start at the Ryder Cup was flat and somewhat disconnected, one side of the grandstands starting one cheer while the other had something else going. And it was foul at times, particularly when Rory McIlroy was shown on the video board warming up on the range.

Even during regular play on this New York public course, the most common four-letter word in golf that starts with “F” is not fore.

The Americans have won the last two times at home, although Europe has dominated by winning 10 of the last 14 times. Team Europe, which won comfortably in Rome two years ago, returns the same 12 faces — the one newcomer is Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark, whose identical twin Nicolai played last time.

DeChambeau has not played foursomes in the Ryder Cup since France in 2018 — he lost both his matches — but Bradley wanted to start this Ryder Cup off with a bang. He got that.

DeChambeau and Thomas emerged from the tunnel — every movement was shown on the video board — with an American flag draped on their backs as they walked shoulder-to-shoulder.

Jon Rahm, who is 4-0 in the foursomes format, hit driver to the right rough. DeChambeau turned to face the crowd, took two powerful practice swings and then launched it over the trees and short of the green, 45 yards from the back pin. Justin Thomas hit a pedestrian pitch to 15 feet and DeChambeau holed the putt for a 1-up lead.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who did not win a match in Rome, followed. McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood — the successful “Fleetwood Mac” pairing from last time, were in the third match, with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the anchor match.

