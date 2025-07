The Latest: Bryan Kohberger to be sentenced for murdering four University of Idaho students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge is expected to order Bryan Kohberger to serve four life sentences without parole this week for the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago.

The hearing will give the families of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves the opportunity to describe the anguish they’ve felt since their loved ones were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Here's the latest:

The Ada County Courthouse has opened in preparation for Kohberger’s sentencing hearing

A court administrator handed out numbered tickets to the dozens of people lined up outside.

A security screening at the courthouse entrance included metal detectors and bag screening machines. A second bag check was performed on the fourth floor, just outside the courtroom. Then attendees were ushered into a large room normally used for prospective jurors and directed to sit in numbered seats that matched their tickets.

Once the courtroom opens, the attendees with the lowest numbers will be allowed to sit inside, while the remaining people will have to watch the proceedings via a projection screen in the holding room.

More than a hundred people were in the holding room roughly an hour before the hearing was set to begin.

Foundations honor Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan

Friends and family members have sought to commemorate the victims’ lives by raising money for scholarships and other initiatives.

Ethan’s Smile Foundation, started by Chapin’s family, honors his “love of life, people, and new adventures by providing scholarships that enable others to follow their dreams,” its website says.

The Made With Kindness Foundation honors the legacy of Mogen, Goncalves, and Kernodle through scholarships, wellness support and empowerment initiatives. “Our mission is to inspire and uplift the next generation, turning their dreams into realities in a world that values compassion and community,” its website says.

The University of Idaho built the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial in memory of all students who passed away while enrolled at the school.

Kohberger’s motive and many other details are unknown

If they know why Kohberger did it, investigators haven’t said so publicly. Nor is it clear why he spared two roommates who were home at the time.

Cellphone location data did show Kohberger had been in the neighborhood multiple times before the attack.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said that Kohberger used his knowledge about forensic investigations to attempt to cover his tracks by deep cleaning his vehicle after the crime.

Police say Kohberger’s Amazon purchase history shows he bought a military-style knife as well as the knife sheath found at the home. But the knife itself was never found.

Kohberger will have the opportunity to speak at Wednesday’s hearing. Defendants sometimes use such chances to express remorse, ask for mercy, or to say whatever else they think the court should hear before sentencing.

But Kohberger also has the right to remain silent — despite a suggestion from President Donald Trump that the judge should force Kohberger to explain himself.

A judge lifted the gag order last week

An Idaho judge lifted a sweeping gag order Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s quadruple murder case.

A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, had asked the court to lift the gag order since a trial is no longer planned.

“The primary purpose of the non-dissemination order, which is to ensure that we can seat an impartial jury, is no longer at play,” Hippler said. He said he couldn’t justify continuing the gag order because the public has the right to receive information about the case, and those rights are “paramount.”

Kohberger’s defense team argued against lifting the gag order, saying it could lead to more media coverage and jeopardize the integrity of the sentencing process.

“The media frenzy, as it’s been described, will continue regardless,” Hippler said. “Lifting the non-dissemination order does not require the counsel or others previously bound by it to speak.”

A different judge in Moscow, Idaho, originally issued the gag order early in the case, saying additional publicity could harm Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.

Read more about the gag order

Families of the Idaho students Bryan Kohberger stabbed to death are set to see him sentenced

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania about six weeks after the killings. He initially stood silent when asked to enter a plea, so a judge entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.

As the criminal case unfolded, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson announced that he would seek the death penalty if Kohberger was convicted. The court-defense team challenged the validity of the DNA evidence, unsuccessfully pushed to get theories about possible “alternate perpetrators” admitted in court, and repeatedly asked the judge to take the death penalty off of the table.

But those efforts largely failed, and the evidence against Kohberger was strong. With an August trial looming, Kohberger reached a plea deal.

