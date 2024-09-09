Judge orders change of venue in trial of man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A judge has agreed to move the trial of man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a different city.

In an order dated Friday, Idaho Second District Judge John C. Judge said he was concerned about defendant Bryan Kohberger’s ability to receive a fair trial at the Latah County courthouse in Moscow, given extensive media coverage of the case as well as statements by public officials suggesting Kohberger’s guilt.

He also noted that the courthouse isn’t big enough to accommodate the case and that the county sheriff’s office doesn’t have enough deputies to handle security. He did not specify where the trial would be moved.

Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University, which is across the state line in Pullman, faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

The four University of Idaho students were killed sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, in a rental house near the campus.

Police arrested Kohberger six weeks later at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was spending winter break.

The killings stunned students at both universities and left the small city of Moscow deeply shaken. The case also spurred a flurry of news coverage, much of which Kohberger’s defense team says was inflammatory and left the community strongly biased against their client.