Brown University strikes agreement to resolve discrimination complaints and restore federal funding
Brown University on Wednesday said it reached a deal with the federal government to regain access to federal research funding and end investigations into alleged discrimination
Brown University on Wednesday said it reached a deal with the Trump administration to regain access to federal research funding and end investigations into alleged discrimination.
The Ivy League school agreed to pay $50 million in workforce development grants in Rhode Island over 10 years as part of the agreement.
____
The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.