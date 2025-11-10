Plane carrying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica crashes in Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small turboprop plane bound for Jamaica on a hurricane relief mission crashed into a pond in a residential area of the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Coral Springs on Monday morning, minutes after takeoff, authorities said.

A fire official told The Associated Press no victims were located during rescue efforts and they said the search had become a recovery effort. It wasn't immediately known how many persons were aboard the aircraft.

Broward County, where the plane took off from and where the crash occurred, is home to a vibrant Caribbean American community that sprang into action to collect relief supplies following Hurricane Melissa. A fierce Category 5 hurricane, Melissa slammed into Jamaica late last month, leaving a path of destruction.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser said crews responded within minutes of a call reporting the crash. No homes were damaged, but he said rescue workers did spot some debris near a neighborhood retention pond.

“There was no actual plane to be seen,” Moser said. “They followed the debris trail to the water. We had divers that entered the water and tried to search for any victims and didn’t find any.”

Moser said rescue efforts concluded without finding any victims. He said police would take over recovery efforts, and federal aviation officials would investigate the cause of the crash.

Coral Springs police didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails from AP.

The small Beechcraft King Air plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at approximately 10:14 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the City of Fort Lauderdale, which owns and operates the airport. The crash occurred soon after takeoff, with Coral Springs police officers and firemen responding at 10:19 am, just five minutes later.