Broadway actors and producers reach tentative labor deal, but musicians still threaten a strike

The union representing thousands of Broadway actors reached a tentative new labor agreement over the weekend with commercial producers, leaving just the musicians' union still negotiating.

Actors’ Equity Association — which represents over 51,000 members, including singers, actors, dancers and stage managers — announced a new three-year agreement on such issues as health care, scheduling and physical therapy. The tentative agreement next goes to members for ratification.

“We’re pleased to have a reached a tentative agreement on terms both parties are comfortable with,” said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, which represents producers. “Our focus has been negotiating in good faith at the bargaining table to reach a fair contract and we thank our mediators for their diligent work bringing us together.”

The League and American Federation of Musicians Local 802 — which represents 1,200 musicians — haven't reached a deal yet. They have voted in favor of a strike authorization as they bargain.

Members of both unions have been working under expired contracts. The musicians’ contract expired on Aug. 31, and the Equity contract expired Sept. 28.

The tentative breakthrough between the producers and Actors’ Equity Association came as a relief since a strike could have crippled Broadway just as it seems to have recovered from the pandemic shutdown.

Now the focus is on the musicians. Al Vincent Jr., Actors' Equity's executive director and lead negotiator, said in a statement that “we are putting our full support behind AFM Local 802 as they work with the League to reach a deal that averts a strike.”

In a statement, the Musicians' union said, “We look forward to returning to the table to reach a deal that will allow us to avoid a strike. Until that happens, we will continue our strike preparations in earnest, and we thank Actors’ Equity for their continued support and solidarity.

The most recent major strike on Broadway was in late 2007, when a 19-day walkout dimmed the lights on more than two dozen shows and cost producers and the city millions of dollars in lost revenue.