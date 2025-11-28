Talks on UK access to an EU defense fund have broken down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talks on the U.K. joining a major European Union defense fund have ended without agreement, the British government said Friday, in a blow to its post-Brexit reset with the 27-nation bloc.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, elected last year, pledged to repair ties with the EU strained by Britain’s acrimonious departure in 2020. In May, the U.K. and the EU announced new agreements on trade, travel and defense that Starmer hailed as a “win-win.”

The plan was for the U.K. defense industry to access a 150 billion euro ($170 billion) EU loan program, known as Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, set up to help Ukraine and the rest of Europe defend itself. That would allow British firms to secure cheap EU-backed loans to procure military equipment.

But negotiations foundered over money, with Europe demanding more for Britain’s participation than the U.K. was willing to pay.

British EU Relations Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said Friday that the “negotiations were carried out in good faith, but our position was always clear: we will only sign agreements that are in the national interest and provide value for money.

“While it is disappointing that we have not been able to conclude discussions on U.K. participation in the first round of SAFE, the U.K. defense industry will still be able to participate in projects through SAFE on third country terms,” he said.

Third countries can participate in SAFE projects up to a maximum of 35% of the value of a contract, but Britain had been trying to negotiate a higher threshold.

Thomas-Symonds said the two sides “continue to make strong progress” on other parts of the May agreement, including energy and trade in food and drink.

EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the bloc remains “fully committed to delivering our ambitious U.K.- EU security and defense partnership.

“If an agreement could not be found at this point in time, let’s not forget that SAFE is open by design,” he said. “The U.K. can by default participate in SAFE up to 35%.”