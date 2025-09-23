British judge sentences an asylum-seeker to 12 months in a case that triggered anti-migrant protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British judge on Tuesday sentenced an asylum-seeker to 12 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and a 14-year-old girl, charges that sparked a wave of angry protests against migrants across the United Kingdom.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was found guilty of five offenses, including sexual assault, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and harassment.

Kebatu’s arrest and prosecution prompted thousands of people to protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, where he was staying along with other newly-arrived migrants. Multiple protests targeting other hotels housing migrants followed in other British cities and towns, with some demonstrations attended by far-right activists and spilling into disorder.

The group Stand up to Racism also rallied counterprotests.

Prosecutors said Kebatu, 41, had arrived in England by boat just over a week before the July day when he approached the 14-year-old in Epping, attempted to kiss her and placed his hand on the girl's thigh.

They said he also sexually assaulted a female member of the public who intervened.

Kebatu's lawyer said he wanted to be deported after serving his time in prison.

District Judge Christopher Williams said Kebatu “couldn’t have anticipated” that his actions would cause mass protests.

“You couldn’t have anticipated that your offending behavior as an asylum-seeker housed at the Bell Hotel would cause such a response from the public,” he said. “Particularly in Epping, but also across the U.K. resulting in mass demonstrations and fear that children in the U.K. are not safe.”

Tensions have long simmered over unauthorized migration — especially the tens of thousands of migrants crossing the English Channel in overloaded boats to reach the U.K. — as well as the British government’s policy of using hotels to house migrants who are awaiting a decision on their asylum status. Critics say it costs taxpayers millions of pounds, while the hotels become flashpoints in communities and leave migrants feeling targeted by local residents.