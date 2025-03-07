On the Paris runway, Kenzo’s punk revival puts a British spin on streetwear
At Paris Fashion Week, Kenzo’s latest evolution trades its signature jungle prints for something sharper: punk-infused tailoring, underground energy, and a touch of British irreverence
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kenzo’s latest evolution at Paris Fashion Week on Friday traded its signature jungle prints for something sharper: punk-infused tailoring, underground energy, and a touch of British irreverence.
For its first dedicated women’s show in eight years, the LVMH-owned house embraced a rebellious streak. Shawl-collared tuxedo jackets melted into kimono shapes, harem pants slouched low, and lingerie peeked from waistbands. The soundtrack? Sex Pistols, Patti Smith and Blondie — setting the mood for a collection that felt more East London than Parisian cool.
With creative director Nigo absent, his new womenswear studio, helmed by Givenchy alum Joshua A. Bullen, took center stage.
The mix of Savile Row structure, deconstructed streetwear, and subversive details hinted at a fresh direction. And in a final, cheeky touch, guests left with T-shirts and crayons in metallic envelopes stamped with Kenzo’s latest emblem: a wide-eyed rabbit, ready to run.
Because at Kenzo, the tension between past and present isn’t just explored — it’s worn.