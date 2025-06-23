Mick Ralphs, founding member of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, dies at 81

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Ralphs, singer, songwriter guitarist and founding member of the classic British rock bands Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died.

A statement posted to the band's official website Monday announced Ralphs' death at age 81. Ralphs had a stroke days after what would be his final performance with Bad Company at London's O2 Arena in 2016, and had been bedridden ever since, the statement said. No further details on the circumstances of his death were provided.

Ralphs is set to become a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bad Company in November.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground," Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers said in a statement. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

Ralphs wrote 1970's “Ready for Love” for Mott the Hoople, later revamped for Bad Company's 1974 debut album, which also included the Ralphs-penned hit “Can't Get Enough.” He co-wrote Bad Company's 1975 “Feel Like Makin' Love” with Rodgers.

Born in Stoke Lacy, Herefordshire, England, Ralphs began playing blues guitar as a teenager, and in his early 20s in 1966, he co-founded the Doc Thomas Group. The band would become Mott the Hoople in 1969. He left the group in 1973, soon after it found commercial success with the David Bowie-penned-and-produced “All the Young Dudes."

He would form Bad Company with singer Rodgers, who had left his own band, Free. They would be joined by Free drummer Simon Kirke and former King Crimson bassist and vocalist Boz Burrell.

Kirke said in a statement Monday that Ralphs was “a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."