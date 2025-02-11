Almost 800 years of pomp and circumstance ensures the quality of Britain's currency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a nation where money is counted in pounds and pence, the measure of coins is given great weight — and a lavish ceremony.

Judges in red robes and white gloves convened Tuesday in the ornate livery hall of London's Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths for an ancient tradition dating back to the 12th century to certify Britain's coinage for circulation.

The test, known as the Trial of the Pyx, was designed to prevent counterfeiting by inspecting and weighing a sampling of thousands of coins from The Royal Mint to ensure they met strict standards.

“It's a way of making sure that if you’re in the U.K. the coins that are in your pocket are real and reliable, that you know what they’re made of, that they are up to the right standards,” said Eleni Bide, the librarian for the Goldsmiths' Company. “That provides a challenge for people who want to fake them. So making really standardized perfect coins is a really important part of preventing forgery."

The mint submitted nearly 6,500 coins for testing that included future pocket change and limited edition collectibles made of precious metals, including Harry Potter and Star Wars collections. In the past year, the mint has produced coins honoring Beatle Paul McCartney, the late musician George Michael and the writer George Orwell.

It also included a sixpence made from silver recycled from expired medical and industrial X-ray films.

The ceremony gets its name from the ancient Greek word “pyxis,” or small box. Coins are presented in so-called Pyx boxes and jurors randomly select them for testing.

While the judges still used magnifying glasses to inspect the silver and gold pieces, the real testing takes place over months in labs.

The jury will deliver its verdict in May to the nation’s treasury chief, who also serves as master of the mint and is responsible for the quality of the coins.

“Historically, if they’d been found to have overseen badly produced coins, they would have been financially liable to recompense the Treasury for the money lost because of that,” Bide said. “Nowadays, I don’t think that would happen. But if anything did go wrong, if a fault was found, it’s unlikely, but it’s possible that if a fault was found, that would be a big prompt to go and make sure that the processes in the mint were running OK.”