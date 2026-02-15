Larry the cat, Britain's Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street for 15 years, in photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Photos look back at 15 years of Larry the cat as Britain’s Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street, where the former stray has become a familiar presence through years of political change. Adopted in 2011, Larry has served under six prime ministers, earning a reputation for greeting dignitaries, lounging in the spotlight and remaining a constant at the heart of British government.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks