AP PHOTOS: A 180-year-old singing tradition is getting a new edition of its beloved hymnal

A Christian hymnal called “The Sacred Harp” is at the heart of a more than 180-year-old American singing tradition that is as much about the community as it is the music.

Initially published in 1844, a new edition of the songbook — the first in 34 years — is being released later this year by the Sacred Harp Publishing Company. The refresh is meant to breath new life into the hymnal while preserving its history and role in the a cappella group practice known as Sacred Harp singing.

“The Sacred Harp” is a shape-note songbook, which aims to make singing accessible. Its musical notation uses notes that look like triangles, ovals, squares and diamonds, and it's sung in four-part harmony.

The book is precious to its singers, who are excited and nervous about how the 2025 edition will turn out. The nine-member revision committee working on the new version feels a tremendous responsibility to get it right. Some songs will be cut and others by living composers will be added as happened in previous revisions.

Sacred Harp singers are not historical reenactors, but part of a living worship and music tradition. Their copies of the songbook are well-used. Memories and emotions get attached to specific songs, and favorites in life can become memorials in death.

The songs are sung in a hollow square formation. Singers organize into four voice parts: treble, alto, tenor and bass. Each group takes a side, facing an opening in the center where a rotating song leader guides the group and keeps time as dozens of voices come from all sides.

Sacred Harp singing events are not performances. “The Sacred Harp” is meant to be sung by everyone and loudly.

