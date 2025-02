Brazil Supreme Court justice orders Rumble suspension nationwide for alleged non-compliance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of video-sharing platform Rumble in the South American nation for allegedly refusing to comply with court orders.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Thursday had given Rumble 48 hours to name a legal representative in Brazil, but he received no answer so far.

Moraes said Rumble has “repeatedly, consciously and willingly not complied, and is trying not to submit to Brazil's legal order and judiciary.”

He added that one of the decisions that Rumble has ignored is to remove the account of Allan dos Santos, a fugitive of Brazilian law, a resident in the United States since 2020 and a staunch supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“There's no evidence of the regularity of Rumble Inc's representation in Brazilian territory,” de Moraes said in his ruling.

Rumble said in a statement that it faces “unprecedented censorship in Brazil” and the action ordered by de Moraes “comes in response to our refusal to censor political dissidents residing in the United States.” The company said it was exploring all legal avenues to fight the action.

“Justice de Moraes demanded that Rumble remove specific content and halt financial transactions related to individuals exercising their free speech rights under U.S. law,” the statement said. “Our commitment to free expression and adherence to U.S. legal standards compelled us to reject these extraterritorial censorship demands."

Rumble has been accused of allowing far-right extremism, election disinformation and conspiracy theories. The platform was founded in 2013 and prides itself on being “immune to cancel culture.”

De Moraes' decision comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s media group is suing the justice in a court in Florida, accusing him of violating U.S. free speech protections when he imposed a ban on a right-wing supporter of Bolsonaro.

It was joined as a plaintiff by Rumble.

De Moraes is the same justice who banned tech billionaire Elon Musk's X platform in Brazil in August for similar reasons. The justice also ruled that X would stay suspended until it complies with his orders. He also set a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,900) for people or companies using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access it.

Some legal experts questioned the grounds for that decision and how it would be enforced. Others suggested the move was authoritarian.

De Moraes authorized X to return more than a month after it complied with his decisions. The judge and Musk clashed about the ban.

