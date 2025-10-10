Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Brazil blesses its pets, Haitians bury the dead, and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press
Friday 10 October 2025 00:21 EDT

Oct. 3-9, 2025

Pets were blessed by priests in Brazil on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, and future soccer stars competed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup soccer tournament in Chile. In Haiti, hundreds attended a collective funeral Saturday for eight people killed in a drone attack in a gang-controlled slum in the capital.

This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

