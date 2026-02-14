Forget glitter, this Carnival party in southern Brazil is all about mud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Revelers heading to Carnival parties in Brazil typically don colorful, skimpy outfits and splatter glitter everywhere, but near an old colonial town in the south of the country people cover themselves in something very different – mud.

Partakers in this unusual Carnival party in Paraty drape gray sludge on themselves and roll around in the silty shallows of a beach, forming a unified mass.

“Everyone is kind of the same (…), those who have money and those who don’t: everyone comes here to jump into the mud,” said Charles Garcia Pessoa, a 37-year-old entrepreneur.

Under a blazing sun, the mud-covered partygoers danced and grunted cavemen chants — “Uga! Uga!” — while marching along the sand, accompanied by musicians.

The tradition started in 1986, according to Paraty’s tourism site. Friends were playing in the mangroves at Jabaquara Beach, and realized they weren’t recognizable. They went strolling into the city’s historic center and caused a stir.

The next year, a group lathered themselves up with mud to present themselves as a prehistoric tribe for Carnival. They carried skulls, vines and bones as they uttered their chants, the site said.

And so the mud party was born. And in the years since, it has become a beloved tradition.

Matt Bloomfield, a New Zealander who runs a film festival, decided to come to Paraty for the mud party after seeing coverage of last year’s event.

“Everyone’s being so creative, you see people around decorating themselves with leaves,” he said. “It’s a great alternate version of Carnival.”