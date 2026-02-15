Mud madness at Brazil’s Carnival in photos

Mud-covered revelers took over the beach in Paraty, Brazil, on Saturday as part of a Carnival tradition that has grown steadily since it began 40 years ago. In the seaside town near the country’s historic colonial center, participants coated themselves in gray sludge, rolled through the silty shallows and emerged caked head to toe before dancing along the sand chanting “Uga! Uga!”
