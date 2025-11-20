Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fire prompts evacuations at one of the buildings for UN climate talks in Brazil

Officials say a fire has been reported at one of the buildings being used for U.N. climate talks in Brazil, prompting evacuations

Via AP news wire
Thursday 20 November 2025 12:42 EST

A fire was reported Thursday at one of the buildings being used for U.N. climate talks in Brazil, prompting evacuations, officials said.

The fire was reported in the health and science pavilion on the next-to-last scheduled day of the conference, known as COP30, said Victoria Martins and Júlia Aguiar, technical personnel with the event. Officials were seeking to evacuate the building, they said.

Associated Press journalists covering the event were among those evacuated from a media center.

