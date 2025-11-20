Fire prompts evacuations at one of the buildings for UN climate talks in Brazil

A fire was reported Thursday at one of the buildings being used for U.N. climate talks in Brazil, prompting evacuations, officials said.
The fire was reported in the health and science pavilion on the next-to-last scheduled day of the conference, known as COP30, said Victoria Martins and Júlia Aguiar, technical personnel with the event. Officials were seeking to evacuate the building, they said.
Associated Press journalists covering the event were among those evacuated from a media center.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in