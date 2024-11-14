At least 1 explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court leaves 1 dead, forces evacuation
Authorities say at least one explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court has killed one person and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
At least one explosion outside Brazil’s Supreme Court killed one person and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia, police and firefighters said.
A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details. Local firefighters confirmed that one person died at the scene, but did not identify the person.
The court's justices safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Wednesday's session finished. Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil’s top court, confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press.
Local media showed footage suggesting two blasts outside the court, with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.
José Chrispiniano, a spokesman for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said the 79-year-old leader was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blast.
Police blocked all access to the area where Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace are located.
The presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace, local press reported.
Earlier, another explosion was heard outside Brazil's Congress, but it did not cause damages.