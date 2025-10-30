Brazil’s Amazon deforestation falls 11% even as fires surge to record levels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest fell by 11% from August 2024 to July this year, the government said Thursday, even as wildfires tracked by Brazil’s space agency surged to record levels amid a severe drought.

According to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), 5,796 square kilometers (2,238 square miles) of forest were cleared between August 2024 and July 2025 — an area nearly four times the size of New York City, but still a significant drop from the previous year and the lowest level in nearly a decade.

The Environment Ministry said the drop in deforestation reflects stronger environmental enforcement, expanded satellite monitoring and renewed coordination among federal agencies.

The results come just weeks before Brazil hosts the COP30 U.N. climate summit in the Amazon city of Belem, where the country will be under pressure to demonstrate progress toward its 2030 goal of ending illegal deforestation.

At the same time, INPE reported that fire detections in the Amazon from January through October 2025 were the highest since 2010. Widespread burning and prolonged drought have blanketed parts of northern Brazil in smoke, forcing flight cancellations and prompting health warnings in states such as Amazonas and Para.

Experts say the fires — often used to clear already-deforested land — risk undermining recent conservation gains.

Ibama, Brazil’s environmental enforcement agency, said during the announcement that it carried out 9,540 inspections this year, a 38% increase from 2024, issuing 2.85 billion reais ($520 million) in environmental fines this year and seizing more than 4,500 pieces of machinery and livestock tied to illegal clearing.

Officials said over 75 civil lawsuits were filed jointly by Ibama and the Attorney General’s Office against deforestation and illegal burning cases.

Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a coalition of Brazilian civil-society groups, told The Associated Press the latest data show both progress and contradiction in Brazil’s climate policy.

“It's great news — it shows the zero-deforestation target can be achieved if the government and society as a whole work together,” he said. “But it also exposes the government’s contradictions: while one part delivers solutions like reducing deforestation, another is delivering the problem, approving oil drilling projects in the Amazon River basin.”

Greenpeace Brazil called the results positive but said lasting progress will depend on permanent safeguards and stronger global cooperation.

“The result is encouraging, but there’s still room to improve,” said Ana Clis Ferreira, spokesperson for Greenpeace’s Zero Deforestation campaign in a statement. “It’s essential to institutionalize protections that don’t depend on political cycles and to implement robust action plans for periods of greater climate vulnerability.”

