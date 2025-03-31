What to stream: Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Michelle Williams on FX and Kevin Bacon hunts demons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michelle Williams starring in the FX dramedy “Dying for Sex” and Elton John and Brandi Carlile teaming up for the album “Who Believes In Angels?” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “Snow White” star Rachel Zegler leads the horror comedy “Y2K,” “Pulse” is Netflix’s first English-language medical procedural and the Criterion Channel is adding a batch of Vietnam War films around the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM MARCH 31-APRIL 6

— The Criterion Channel is adding a batch of Vietnam War films around the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. Filmmaker Tony Bui (“Three Seasons”) curated a slate that goes beyond the obvious to give multiple perspectives on the war, including both famous Hollywood entries like “Platoon” and “Full Metal Jacket,” but also Vietnamese films like “The Little Girl of Hanoi” and “When the Tenth Month Comes.” Documentaries like “The Fog of War” and “Hearts and Minds” will also be available to watch. The slate will be streaming on Criterion starting Wednesday.

— “Snow White” star Rachel Zegler leads the horror comedy “Y2K” which kind of came and went from theaters without much notice in December. Some critics chalked it up to a good time, while others felt it was more of a sketch-length premise that overstays its welcome. The A24 movie, directed by Kyle Mooney of “Saturday Night Live,” will be streaming on Max starting Friday, April 4.

— And with a new Wes Anderson movie on the horizon — “The Phoenician Scheme” — Hulu has several of his older films streaming starting Tuesday, including “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” (perfect for continued Gene Hackman appreciation), “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” and “The Darjeeling Limited.”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM MARCH 31-APRIL 6

— It started with a movie. Country star Brandi Carlile, so moved by a rough cut of the 2024 music documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late,” began writing a song inspired by John’s incredible career. Titled “Never Too Late,” it became the title track for the film and a collaboration with John, Andrew Watt, and John’s longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin. The song was shortlisted for the 2025 Oscars. It didn’t win, but that’s no matter: Now there’s a full album’s worth of collaborations between John and Carlile, called “Who Believes In Angels?” Out Friday, expect big empowerment anthems and balladic duets.

— Need more Elton John? On Sunday, following the release of “Who Believes In Angels?,” CBS will air a one-hour concert special with the pair. Titled “An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile,” the program will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

— There comes a time in the lives of many up-and-coming hardcore bands when its members choose to drop their sneers and adopt a more melodic approach to delivering ferocity. That is the case of Scowl, the most exciting group in the always-rising Bay Area punk scene (made up Drain, Sunami and Gulch). On their latest album, “Are We All Angels,” the band pulls from a surprising assortment of influences: Billie Eilish,Radiohead, Car Seat Headrest and boygenius’ Julien Baker among them. There are hooks here, but anger and frustration, too. Consider it a new kind of catharsis, where intensity comes from singing, less screaming.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM MARCH 31-APRIL 6

— Prime Video has done well with its action originals like “Reacher,” “Cross,” and its satirical superhero show “The Boys.” Kevin Bacon’s new series “The Bondsman” fits in that niche. Bacon plays a murdered man who gets resurrected by the Devil to hunt demons that have escaped from Hell. Actor-recording artist Jennifer Nettles also co-stars. It premieres Thursday.

— Medical shows are popular right now and a new one, called “Pulse” comes to Netflix on Thursday. It features pretty doctors played by stars Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell working at a Level 1 trauma center in Miami. “Pulse,” Netflix’s first English-language medical procedural, is more “Grey’s Anatomy” than Noah Wyle’s “The Pitt,” but if you like TV doctors, check it out.

— Michelle Williams stars in the new FX dramedy “Dying for Sex,” about Molly, a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who decides to spend the rest of her days living for pleasure. It’s also about the relationship with her best friend Nikki, played by Jenny Slate, who puts her own life on hold to be by Molly’s side. The show is based on a true story that was shared in a podcast of the same name. All eight episodes drop Friday, April 4 on Hulu.

— A new Korean thriller series called “Karma” comes to Netflix on Friday, April 4. It’s about six people whose lives intersect after a car accident. The show is based on a webcomic by Choi Hee-sun and stars Park Hae-soo, who was in season one of “Squid Game.” His work on that show earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for best supporting actor.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Koira is the Finnish word for dog, and what could be more fun than playing with a dog? In this debut game from Brussels-based Studio Tolima, you and the mutt are lost in a snowy forest. You can play fetch and go sledding — or you can sing together to activate magical statues. You can help out other friendly critters like birds, bunnies and fireflies, but beware the black-hatted hunters who seem to have a peculiar interest in your pup. It’s a mellow, text-free, musical trip in a striking 2D world, and you can start exploring Tuesday on PlayStation 5 and PC.

— Lou Kesten