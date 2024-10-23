Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Georgia's top elections official said Wednesday that a check of voter rolls found that 20 of the 8.2 million people registered to vote in the state are not U.S. citizens.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference that the voter registrations for those people had been canceled and that they will be referred to local prosecutors for potential criminal charges. His office said none of those people has cast a ballot in November's general election but that an investigation into whether they had voted in past elections was ongoing.

Additionally, there are 156 people whose citizenship status requires additional investigation and his office has opened case files for those individuals, Raffensperger said.

While the potential for noncitizens to register or vote has gotten a lot of attention as a Republican talking point in this election year, data indicates that voting by noncitizens is rare.

The Georgia secretary of state's office announced in July that it was in the process of checking the voter rolls for noncitizens using state and federal databases. Raffensperger said the 20 people who were conclusively identified as noncitizens had filled out a sworn statement saying they were not citizens to get out of jury duty.