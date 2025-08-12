Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

4 arrests after home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt was ransacked by burglars, police say

Police say four people have been arrested in connection with a burglary earlier this summer at a Los Angeles home reportedly owned by actor Brad Pitt

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 August 2025 12:32 EDT
People-Brad Pitt
People-Brad Pitt (Invision)

Four people have been arrested in connection with a burglary earlier this summer at a Los Angeles home reportedly owned by actor Brad Pitt, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded June 25 to a break-in at the house in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood.

Police said at the time that suspects broke in through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property.

Detectives have made four arrests, Officer Drake Madison said Tuesday. He said the suspects' names could be released later in the day.

Officials could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and no information was available on what was stolen.

Pitt reportedly bought the property for $5.5 million in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.

A representative for Pitt declined to comment Tuesday.

Pitt had been out of the country in June on a globe-spanning promotional tour for his new movie, “F1.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in