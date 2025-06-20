Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal judge blocks Trump effort to keep Harvard from hosting foreign students

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Harvard University from hosting international students

Via AP news wire
Friday 20 June 2025 15:17 EDT
Harvard (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Harvard University from hosting international students.

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs preserves the ability of Harvard to host foreign students while the case is decided. It marks another victory for the Ivy League school as it challenges multiple government sanctions amid a battle with the White House.

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

