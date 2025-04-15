Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man is arrested after spraying pepper spray at officers in a Boston-area courthouse, police say

Police in a Boston suburb have arrested a 28-year-old man who they say entered a courthouse while wearing a gas mask and tactical gear and attacked several people with pepper spray

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 April 2025 16:41 EDT

Police in a Boston suburb have arrested a man who they say entered a courthouse while wearing a gas mask and tactical gear and attacked several people with pepper spray.

Nicholas Akerberg, 28, of Yarmouth Port, wore a helmet, gas mask, tactical boots and sunglasses when he entered Woburn District Court on Monday, security footage shows. Akerberg deployed pepper spray at multiple court officers, a police officer and an assistant district attorney, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney's office.

Akerberg also punched, shoved and assaulted multiple people before several officers subdued him, the office said. Akerberg, the police officer and two court officers were transported to a hospital and later released.

The man was charged with six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and several other charges, the district attorney's office said. An investigation later revealed Akerberg had eight canisters of pepper spray and two smoke canisters, the office said.

Police and the district attorney's office didn’t respond to email messages seeking information about a lawyer for Akerberg.

Akerberg was ordered held at a Monday arraignment, and his bail was revoked. He is slated to undergo a competency evaluation and is due back in court May 2.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in