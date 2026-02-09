Four Massachusetts State Police officials indicted in connection to recruit's death in training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A supervisor and three instructors with a Massachusetts State Police tactical unit were indicted in connection with the death of a recruit following a boxing match during training, the official who led an independent investigation into the case said Monday.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, died at a hospital Sept. 13, 2024, a day after becoming unresponsive during a defensive tactics exercise in a boxing ring and having a “medical crisis,” authorities said at the time.

David Meier, who was appointed by the Massachusetts attorney general to investigate the death, said the supervisor and the instructors in the Massachusetts State Police Academy's defensive tactics unit are being charged with involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a person participating in a training program. The supervisor also has been charged with perjury in connection with her grand jury testimony.

“Each of these individuals owed a duty of care to Enrique Delgado-Garcia," Meir told reporters. “Each of them committed a series of wanton and reckless acts and omissions that resulted in Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s death.”

Meier said Delgado-Garcia first was concussed during “unauthorized, unapproved and unsafe” sparring sessions. A day later, Delgado-Garcia sustained “multiple blunt force injuries to the head and massive brain bleeding" after academy staff failed to stop a training boxing match.

Those indicted include the supervisor, Sgt. Jennifer Penton, along with Troopers Edwin Rodriguez, David Montanez and Casey LaMonte. They won’t be arrested, and a date for their arraignment will be set in the future, Meier said.

A lawyer for Penton declined to comment. Lawyers for Rodriguez and Montaneza could not be immediately reached to comment while it was unclear if LaMonte has an attorney. Phone numbers could not be found for any of the four.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell told reporters that it was important than an independent, impartial investigation be done into Delgado-Garcia's death. The investigation follows calls from several advocacy groups and Delgado-Garcia’s family and friends for those responsible for his death to held accountable.

“The family is relieved there has been progress in the case from the beginning,” the family's attorney, Mike Wilcox, said. “Today is a big day. The family is relieved that they are starting to see light at the end of tunnel in terms of accountability here.”

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, the executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said he was “heartened to see that the State Police will be held accountable for the tragic loss of life.”

“Regardless of their background, all cadets at the police academy must be safe and protected,” he said. “Creating a safe environment is vital to ensuring that our public institutions reflect the communities they serve. The grieving Delgado-Garcia family deserves justice, and this tragedy must lead to meaningful reforms.”