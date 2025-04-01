At least 6 people are injured after a truck crashed into a building and pedestrians in Boston

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A box truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and then hit several pedestrians, injuring at least six, the city's police and emergency services said.

Boston EMS, in a social media post, said four people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, and two others were treated at the scene. Tufts Medical Center spokesman Jeremy Lechan said that it had received three patients from the crash, one in critical condition, one in fair condition and another in good condition.

The Boston Fire Department, on social media, said the Penske truck struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building. Firefighters extracted the trapped driver from the cab of truck.

In a statement, Penske spokesman Randolph Ryerson said it was “aware of the incident” and was monitoring it closely.

“Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation,” Ryerson said. “Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time.”

Police did not provide the driver's name or the circumstances that led to the accident. Images from the scene showed the truck on its side surrounded by police officers and firefighters.

“This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet,” police said in a statement.