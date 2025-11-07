Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wrong-way rover: Dog is rescued from a busy Boston tunnel during rush hour

Massachusetts state police came to the rescue when a dog wandered into a tunnel in Boston and narrowly escaped being hit by traffic

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 November 2025 12:53 EST

A dog trotting through a busy Boston tunnel narrowly missed being hit by traffic before state police rescued the wrong-way rover.

Surveillance video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows the black-and-white pup heading toward oncoming vehicles in the Ted Williams Tunnel on Thursday morning. With cars and trucks whizzing by, it moves from the middle of the lane to a side wall.

A later video shows six state police vehicles parked in a staggered formation and a trooper beckoning to the dog, which runs away from the officer but then hops into the back seat of a cruiser.

A message was left with state police Friday seeking further information.

