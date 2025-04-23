Tensions rise in Bosnia after reports of failed arrest attempt of Serb separatist leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tensions flared in Bosnia on Wednesday following reports that Bosnian state security officers tried to arrest the pro-Russian Bosnian Serb president but were prevented by his armed police.

Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia, is facing legal action for his separatist policies. Bosnian courts issued an arrest warrant for Dodik in March after he failed to appear for questioning.

Details surrounding Wednesday's events east of Sarajevo, where Dodik was holding meetings, were unclear.

A spokesperson for the State Investigation and Security Agency, or SIPA, Jelena Miovcic, said the agency members “tried to implement a (court) order but SIPA members were prevented by the Republika Srpska police.”

No violence was reported and photos from the scene published in the media appeared to show unarmed Bosnian police inspectors and armed Serb police outside a government building.

Bosnian Serb television reported that SIPA agents left after “talking” to Bosnian Serb police. Dodik later said he felt “fine and safe" and that Bosnian police had no authority in Republika Srpska.

The incident adds to already high tensions in Bosnia which remains ethnically divided long after a bloody war in 1992-95 that killed 100,000 people and displaced millions.

Dodik, who leads the Serb-run half of Bosnia, has repeatedly called for the separation of the territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability. He has faced U.S. and British sanctions for his separatism, but has had the support of Moscow.