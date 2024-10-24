Teenager stabs police officers in a police station in Bosnia, killing 1 and wounding another

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A teenager broke into a police station in northwest Bosnia on Thursday, killed one officer with a knife and wounded another, police said.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. in the town of Bosanska Krupa. The assailant, born in 2009, went into the local police station and stabbed the officers in a “totally unprovoked” attack, spokesman Adnan Beganovic told the Associated Press.

The suspect has been apprehended and police and the prosecutors are working to determine the motive and all the circumstances of the attack, Beganovic said. He said the injured officer has been hospitalized.

Officials said they could not reveal more details because a minor is suspected of carrying out the attack.

Ramo Isak, who is the interior minister of one of two entities that comprise Bosnia, told state BHRT television that authorities have raised security measures following the attack.

A video from Bosanska Krupa showed a policeman with a rifle standing in the street. Regional governor Nijaz Husic said “people are upset, we can't say more tonight."

Bosanska Krupa is located some 200 kilometers (120 miles) northwest of Bosnia's capital or Sarajevo.