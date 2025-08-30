Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show the effects on students of a school in Nigeria after losing US aid

Sunday Alamba
Saturday 30 August 2025 01:38 EDT

The disappearance of U.S. aid in Nigeria’s northeast has threatened a school that supports children who are victims of Boko Haram extremists.

Boko Haram, which since 2009 has sought to establish Islamic law in the conflict-battered region, forbids Western education and first rose to global prominence in 2014 after its mass abduction of students in the Chibok village.

The Associated Press visited the region to document how U.S. funding cuts has resulted in up to 700 students and 20 teachers being let go by an essential school that benefitted from such support.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

